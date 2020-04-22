Subscribe

Mourning amid the pandemic: Sebastopol man marks mother's life in Zoom calls

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 21, 2020, 7:18PM
Jeff Savage of Sebastopol said his last words to his ailing mother the day before she died last week in Maryland. On Sunday, he participated in the Jewish tradition of shiva with scores of friends and relatives mourning the loss of May Savage, the 97-year-old matriarch of an extended family.

Due to the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic, both the call and the shiva, which dates back to biblical times, were conducted over Zoom, an online platform that is now carrying religious services, funerals, concerts and public meetings and more during a nationwide shutdown amid a plague that has claimed more than 42,000 lives across the nation, including the life of May Savage.

For her son and other loved ones, the call on April 12 was nothing like being with her in her final hours at a retirement home nearly 3,000 miles away in Silver Spring, Maryland, but it had to suffice — another example of how the pandemic has upended life and death in the U.S., and how Americans are seeking to cope.

“We were able to tell her we love her and she acknowledged that she heard and understood us,” Jeff Savage said. “That was the closest we could come to being with her and comforting her.”

The call included Cindy Savage, Jeff’s sister, and her husband, Steve Mains, in Golden, Colorado and his brother, David Savage, in Vienna, Virginia.

The call was brief and May Savage was in bed, wearing an oxygen mask over her face, and attended by nurses in a room with a noisy fan, but she nodded her head in response to their words.

“It was far from adequate and I’m very sorry she couldn’t be surrounded by the family that loved her,” Jeff Savage said. Due to the pandemic, he has also been forced apart from his wife, Maxine Cohen, a dementia patient in a Roseland care facility. He hasn’t seen her for more than a month.

His mother, a women’s rights activist, “lived a long and fruitful life” and was “the hub who connected many spokes — people from all walks of life,” he said.

Cindy Savage described her mother as “the glue that kept the family informed and connected with each other. She loved musical theater, bright colors and flowers. She especially valued creativity, and nurtured it in her children.”

A teacher and nature lover who was active in her synagogue and community, May Savage was “committed to making the world a better place,” her daughter said.

On the morning of April 13, the day after the call, the family got word from a doctor that May Savage had taken a turn for the worse. She died shortly after noon of complications stemming from COVID-19.

The breadth of Savage’s life was reflected by at least 80 people who joined the virtual shiva from California, the Washington, D.C. area and New England, as well as Israel.

Shiva is “a time of coming together to show support for the bereaved,” Jeff Savage said. Traditionally, shiva is supposed to last for seven days, during which the deceased’s family is to be freed of all chores.

On Zoom, it lasted about two hours, facilitated by Rabbi Jamie Arnold of Congregation Beth Evergreen in Evergreen, Colorado, the synagogue Cindy Savage and Mains attend.

“It was so warm and touching,” Cindy Savage said. “People said so many kind things about my mom.”

Unlike a large gathering in person, she said, “you could see everybody and everybody had a chance to talk.”

