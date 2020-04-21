Subscribe

Tell us: How has the coronavirus pandemic impacted you financially?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 21, 2020, 10:37AM
Updated 34 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The coronavirus pandemic has caused great job loss and personal hardship across the socioeconomic spectrum. We want to tell some of those personal stories of financial struggle and challenge in our community.

Have you tapped your 401(k) or IRA to pay the monthly bills? Have you lost your job and wonder how you will be able to feed your family? Were you planning to retire but now put those plans on hold because of your financial dilemma? Please contact Press Democrat reporter Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine