Sonoma County signs discourage nonessential travel amid shelter-in-place order

What is a tourist destination to do when the coronavirus all of a sudden makes unwelcome interlopers out of travelers that only weeks ago may have been warmly greeted as guests?

Well, Sonoma County has taken to putting up road signs along main corridors, discouraging out-of-town visitors from frequenting the county’s closed beaches and parks.

“Shelter in place enforced,” the blue signs read. “Essential travel only.” Accompanying signs carry the same message in Spanish.

The signs, which crews began installing Monday, have been sought for weeks by some county officials in an effort to stem the stream of guest traffic, particularly in west county, where the Russian River and coast are hotspots for visitors.

In just the first two weeks of Sonoma County’s park closures, which took effect March 23, state park rangers contacted 2,000 illicit visitors, 95% of whom were from outside of Sonoma County, according to Sonoma County Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker.

Locally, rangers have contacted 6,260 people and issued 34 citations for park hoppers violating the shelter-in place order across the county’s park system, with 2,860 contacts and 19 of those citations occurring along the Sonoma County coast, Whitaker said.

As law enforcement agencies countywide have stepped up enforcement and begun writing tickets, Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins sees the signs as a fair warning for those who would flout the county’s shelter-in-place orders.

“This is one more way of notifying people,” said Hopkins, who represents the western county and has championed the new signs. “Roadside signage is a quick way of broadcasting the message…so people can’t say they weren’t warned.”

And they are far from the lone warnings. For weeks, other signs along Highway 1 have warded off visitors. They include a mobile, electronic sign like those used in road construction zones notifying passersby of park and beach closures. A small banner tacked onto the entrance sign for Bodega Bay reads, “Love Bodega Bay. But visit after shelter in place.”

The new county signs, which also include a graphic representation of the COVID-19 spike protein, have been ready since at least April 2, but their installation was delayed because of internal disagreement over placement and extra steps related to the emergency operations process, officials say.

The 60 metal placards — half are in English and the other half in Spanish — are going up in pairs on 30 signposts across the county, at a total cost of $15,000 to $20,000.

Their placement comes about two weeks before the county’s current shelter order expires May 3, with health and parks officials in talks about revisions that would allow some park use, but perhaps only for those walking, running or biking through parks in their neighborhoods. Parking lots and restrooms would remain closed, as would the coast and Russian River beaches.

Some members of the Board of Supervisors questioned the message and expense of the signs.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin, via text message, said that the “commitment of staff time for this doesn’t make sense for our area,” speaking of her eastern Sonoma County district, which includes Sonoma Valley, where wine tasting rooms, along with parks, are closed.