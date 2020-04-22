Rohnert Park joins regional effort to allow more residential construction during stay-at-home order

Rohnert Park is leading the local push to have rules on home construction relaxed when Sonoma County revises its stay-at-home order, which expires early next month.

The Rohnert Park City Council last week wrote the Board of Supervisors asking for an exemption on all residential building projects to help stem the tide of the region’s ongoing housing crisis. It is the only city to formally request such an exemption, according to a county spokeswoman.

Sonoma County’s third-largest city was forced to halt construction at the beginning of the month on several developments as a result of the current order from Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public health officer. Rohnert Park is seeking return of broader limits in closer alignment with the governor’s statewide order that took effect in late March.

“I just think they need to loosen up a little bit more on the construction end of it,” Mayor Joe Callinan told his fellow council members during the City Council’s virtual meeting. “I’m not asking for special treatment for Rohnert Park. I’m saying that throughout the county.”

Mase, who has received a handful of similar requests from individual builders and contractors, but no trade associations or other cities, said she and her team would be reviewing construction and how it aligns with state limits. She defended this week her decision to restrict some residential building in the county under the current order.

“We have to look at our community and how we can be most effective in safeguarding our community,” Mase said. “That felt like it was correct for the time, but we’ll reconsider now that we realize where we differ from other counties as well as the state, or as we investigate where we differ.”

Rohnert Park’s April 17 request mirrors a letter pursuing eased restrictions for homebuilding sent the day before by two San Francisco legislators, Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblyman David Chiu, to the public health officers of six other Bay Area counties that preceded Sonoma County in issuing shelter-in-place orders. Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, is among the other 14 lawmakers who also signed the letter, which was also submitted to Sonoma County’s Board of Supervisors.

“COVID-19 has not changed our desperate housing situation,” the letter reads, referencing the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. “In fact, in many ways the pandemic has made our housing crisis worse by making housing even less attainable. … We need to ensure that we don’t, in the name of public health, create both short term and long term unintended health problems for our community due to over-crowding and long auto(mobile) commutes.”

Sonoma County’s revised order, which is in effect through May 3 unless extended or amended, clarified that residential construction during the order was limited to fire rebuilds, projects geared toward seniors and those experiencing homelessness and multifamily or mixed-use developments that include at least 10% income-restricted units. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order, meanwhile, identified all housing construction as essential during the shutdown.

The local order has led to a substantial decline in construction throughout the county. In Santa Rosa, project inspections during the period of constrained building have come to a near standstill, dropping to just 15% of normal, according to Jesse Oswald, the city’s chief building official.

In Rohnert Park, home to about 43,000 residents across roughly 16,000 apartments and single-family homes, the city already interprets the county’s shelter-in-place order more broadly, according to a city spokesman. City staff, for example, has authorized two large-scale, market-rate developments, the Willowglen Neighborhood and University District, on the expanding northeast side of town to build for the time being because each includes more than the 10% threshold of affordable units.