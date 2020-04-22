Subscribe

Rohnert Park joins regional effort to allow more residential construction during stay-at-home order

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 21, 2020, 7:21PM
Updated 52 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Rohnert Park is leading the local push to have rules on home construction relaxed when Sonoma County revises its stay-at-home order, which expires early next month.

The Rohnert Park City Council last week wrote the Board of Supervisors asking for an exemption on all residential building projects to help stem the tide of the region’s ongoing housing crisis. It is the only city to formally request such an exemption, according to a county spokeswoman.

Sonoma County’s third-largest city was forced to halt construction at the beginning of the month on several developments as a result of the current order from Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public health officer. Rohnert Park is seeking return of broader limits in closer alignment with the governor’s statewide order that took effect in late March.

“I just think they need to loosen up a little bit more on the construction end of it,” Mayor Joe Callinan told his fellow council members during the City Council’s virtual meeting. “I’m not asking for special treatment for Rohnert Park. I’m saying that throughout the county.”

Mase, who has received a handful of similar requests from individual builders and contractors, but no trade associations or other cities, said she and her team would be reviewing construction and how it aligns with state limits. She defended this week her decision to restrict some residential building in the county under the current order.

“We have to look at our community and how we can be most effective in safeguarding our community,” Mase said. “That felt like it was correct for the time, but we’ll reconsider now that we realize where we differ from other counties as well as the state, or as we investigate where we differ.”

Rohnert Park’s April 17 request mirrors a letter pursuing eased restrictions for homebuilding sent the day before by two San Francisco legislators, Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblyman David Chiu, to the public health officers of six other Bay Area counties that preceded Sonoma County in issuing shelter-in-place orders. Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, is among the other 14 lawmakers who also signed the letter, which was also submitted to Sonoma County’s Board of Supervisors.

“COVID-19 has not changed our desperate housing situation,” the letter reads, referencing the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. “In fact, in many ways the pandemic has made our housing crisis worse by making housing even less attainable. … We need to ensure that we don’t, in the name of public health, create both short term and long term unintended health problems for our community due to over-crowding and long auto(mobile) commutes.”

Sonoma County’s revised order, which is in effect through May 3 unless extended or amended, clarified that residential construction during the order was limited to fire rebuilds, projects geared toward seniors and those experiencing homelessness and multifamily or mixed-use developments that include at least 10% income-restricted units. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order, meanwhile, identified all housing construction as essential during the shutdown.

The local order has led to a substantial decline in construction throughout the county. In Santa Rosa, project inspections during the period of constrained building have come to a near standstill, dropping to just 15% of normal, according to Jesse Oswald, the city’s chief building official.

In Rohnert Park, home to about 43,000 residents across roughly 16,000 apartments and single-family homes, the city already interprets the county’s shelter-in-place order more broadly, according to a city spokesman. City staff, for example, has authorized two large-scale, market-rate developments, the Willowglen Neighborhood and University District, on the expanding northeast side of town to build for the time being because each includes more than the 10% threshold of affordable units.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Construction at another 90-unit apartment complex adjacent to City Hall also continues, but only on the building that includes its affordable units, because the overall total is less than the 10% required under the order. However, the city suspended at least a few projects that did not qualify to continue building, yet wants to permit those to start back up.

“We have hundreds of apartments and single family homes just weeks away from completion,” reads the letter signed by Callinan, owner of a residential construction company. “Some continue and some do not; but all are desperately needed.”

Callinan’s signature and role in the process raise ethical questions about a possible conflict of interest, said David Snyder, executive director of the San Rafael-based First Amendment Coalition, a nonprofit that specializes in matters of government transparency. Callinan claimed ownership of raising the idea to send a letter to the county, and later noted in an interview having a remodel project put on hold because of the order, while home rebuilds in fire-affected Coffey Park and Fountaingrove moved forward.

“On its face, it looks somewhat problematic,” said Snyder, a lawyer and former journalist. “When the government takes on the extraordinary role that is has taken on of late, transparency is just absolutely crucial. The government should be bending over backwards to ensure its actions are transparent and above board.”

Councilwoman Gina Belforte was the lone member of the Rohnert Park City Council to advocate against sending the letter, saying bigger issues exist at the moment, including growing food insecurity and a need for more testing kits across the county. She too said Callinan’s line of work posed a potential problem, acknowledging “I don’t think it looks good.”

The city spokesman rejected that the mayor’s involvement created a conflict. He said the letter was submitted not by Callinan, but on behalf of the majority of the City Council and that signing letters advocating positions is “standard practice” for city mayors.

Callinan, who said he didn’t take issue with any other specific item in the county’s current shelter-in-place order, also didn’t see fault in recommending the letter to his colleagues.

“This is not about me and my business, and there are no concerns with my business,” he said. “To not finish projects is not in the best interest of citizens and those people who need housing. We’re in a housing crisis and I just feel we need to finish these projects that are going on.”

Staff Writer Tyler Silvy contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine