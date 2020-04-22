Sonoma County 4Cs plans to expand child care slots for essential workers

A Sonoma County program that has been providing subsidized child care for hospital employees expanded Tuesday to include all essential workers.

The Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County, known as 4Cs, had been financially assisting hospital workers with child care since March 20, shortly after the county’s shelter-in-place order went into effect.

But on Tuesday, the agency announced additional state funding will allow it to expand its program to include all workers deemed essential in the order, with some income-based qualifications to help those most in need.

“This is for anybody considered an essential worker who needs child care,” said 4Cs spokeswoman Tiffani Montgomery. “Everything from people who work at grocery stores, health clinics ... if you’re an essential worker, that’s what this funding is for.”

The order, meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, allows certain industries and employees to continue working despite mandating most people stay at home for safety. That put a crunch on parents, since most schools and child care operations were ordered closed.

Funding for the program will run through June 30.

The nonprofit Community Child Care Council operates 12 state-funded preschools across the county. The agency will manage the application and screening process for the new funding.

Montgomery said 4Cs is hopeful to enroll as many as 200 applicants, but will be limited by funds and need. Anyone is eligible, but 4Cs prioritizes lower-income applicants first.

Parents may qualify for subsidies for a program they already send their children to, or can explore options 4Cs recommends, Montgomery said.

Parents must apply online and provide certain income information to be considered.

While the agency hopes to cover as many families as possible, it is unlikely families with a monthly income greater than $6,719 would qualify, Montgomery said.

Funding is for any essential employee who cannot work remotely, but there are priority guidelines, starting with those in health care, public health and emergency services. The second priority incorporates a wider range of essential workers, Montgomery said.

In March, using a mix of state and local funding, 4Cs has helped set up three child care centers in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa, North Bay Children’s Center and Sonoma County Family YMCA. It’s also working with a handful of small family child care providers for infants and toddlers.

The initial program started with funds from a combination of federal, state and local sources, including a state tobacco tax for childhood development. The county has allocated $600,000 to the program.

Montgomery said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent executive order freed up additional funds that allowed an expansion of the child care subsidy to include all essential workers.

