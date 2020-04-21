Coronavirus cases keeping rising in California, but counties differ on stay-at-home orders

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, California officials have differed with one another in their approaches to combating the spread of the illness. As Week 5 of California's stay-at-home orders continue, some counties have begun to shift their policies as Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to outline more specific plans for easing restrictions when the time is right.

COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to be reported in 53 of the state's 58 counties, with the largest numbers tallied in Los Angeles County.

L.A. County officials on Monday reported the death toll had surpassed 600 and emphasized the need for residents to maintain social distancing practices after results from a study suggested that tens of thousands of the county's residents have been infected by the virus. Without such efforts, that number would be far higher than the nearly 14,000 cases that have been confirmed in the county of roughly 10 million people.

While Newsom and L.A. County Public Health Department director Barbara Ferrer have said that evidence suggests social distancing has helped flatten the curve of the outbreak, both have continued to caution local governments against rushing to reopen too soon.

"They remain in effect for good reason," Newsom said referring to the stay-at-home orders during a news conference Monday.

But in neighboring Ventura and Riverside counties, officials have already begun to ease restrictions. Some businesses and golf courses have reopened in Riverside County, and in Ventura County, gatherings of up to five people are again allowed.

In San Diego, city parks reopened for "individual use" Tuesday, although recreation centers and parking lots will remain closed.

Newsom said he is working with several counties that have contacted his office about modifying stay-at-home orders. In many instances, counties initially went beyond the state's guidelines on restrictions issued to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In those instances, Newsom said, the more stringent closures could be loosened as long as they don't violate state limits.

Still, the governor emphasized that the virus continues to spread.

"This virus knows no jurisdiction," he said. "Different parts of this state [have been] impacted differently, but ... the collective responsibility we have to one another, neighboring counties, neighboring cities, also must be considered."

Ferrer asked Los Angeles County residents on Monday to refrain from visiting Ventura County, which was the first to lift restrictions.

"I want to beg people in L.A. County: Please do not go to Ventura County to use their resources," she said. "You could inadvertently infect yourself and infect others in the county."

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a similar plea on Twitter late Monday night.

"I know many of you are feeling frustrated or wondering when we'll be able to lift the Safer at Home order. But lifting the restrictions too soon could risk lives. My promise to the people of L.A. is that evidence and medicine will continue to guide us through this crisis."