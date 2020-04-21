Tell us: How has your small business had to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic?

We are looking for small businesses that have made significant adaptions in order to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you operate a restaurant now doing curbside pickup? A clothing store offering curated items by delivery? A hair salon offering online consultations? If you operate or work at such a business, please contact Press Democrat reporter Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or call 707-521-5214.