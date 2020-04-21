Subscribe

Tell us: How has your small business had to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 21, 2020, 2:49PM

We are looking for small businesses that have made significant adaptions in order to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you operate a restaurant now doing curbside pickup? A clothing store offering curated items by delivery? A hair salon offering online consultations? If you operate or work at such a business, please contact Press Democrat reporter Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or call 707-521-5214.

