Subscribe

Skies will be clear and sunny in the North Bay this week

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 21, 2020, 6:47PM
Updated 19 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The North Bay will be warm and sunny this week, meteorologists for the National Weather Service predicted Tuesday.

Temperatures will climb up this week through the 70s, reaching the mid 80s, meteorologist Rick Canepa said. The North Bay may see lows of mid 40s to low 50s overnight.

“(It’s) definitely a warmup since early in the month and above normal, but below record highs,” Canepa said of the forecast.

Skies will be clear and sunny during the day, but will likely be cloudy at night. Canepa said the forecast doesn’t show any rain for the next several days.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine