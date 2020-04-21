California sets guidelines on which patients are prioritized if hospitals overwhelmed by coronavirus

California has made progress in protecting the healthcare system from a dramatic spike of sick patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But state public health officials are still planning for a "worst-case scenario," quietly publishing a sobering set of detailed guidelines to answer the troubling ethical question of who lives and who dies should California face a new surge in the coronavirus outbreak, resulting in a shortage of ventilators and medical supplies.

A 38-page document by the California Department of Public Health, published last weekend, prescribes a method to prioritize patients in the event that an outbreak overwhelms hospitals, preserving intensive care beds and ventilators for people with the greatest likelihood of surviving with treatment over those with serious chronic conditions that limit their life expectancy. If necessary, younger people and workers who are "vital to the acute care response" would receive care before others.

"As your state public health officer, the gravity of what is contained within this document is felt deeply," wrote Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health, in a letter that accompanies the guidelines. "The conversations that will be prompted by its release will be difficult."

Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken unprecedented executive action in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and officials say limited hospitalizations compared to other states offer positive signs that the most populous state in the nation may avoid a situation in which the plan would be implemented. But some countries have experienced second waves of infections, demonstrating that California could be vulnerable if restrictions are eased prematurely or people begin to ignore social distancing orders.

"If we pull back too quickly, those numbers will go through the roof," Newsom said.

Angell said officials are "cautiously optimistic" that adherence to the stay-at-home order and efforts to increase hospital beds will prevent the California healthcare system from being overrun with sick patients.

"We have seen the devastating impact that COVID-19 has had on healthcare delivery systems and communities in other countries and states," she said. "As such, it is critically important that our state's healthcare system is prepared in case of the worst-case scenario."

The state developed the guidelines over the last several weeks in consultation with hospitals, physicians and other healthcare groups, relying on scientific studies, best practices and other models to address one of the most difficult medical dilemmas of modern times.

In Italy, scarce resources forced doctors to make life-and-death healthcare rationing decisions. Other states have adopted their own crisis care guidelines in anticipation of medical needs exceeding hospital resources.

State health officials in Minnesota, for example, advised hospitals to ration supplies based on the risk of mortality, the likelihood of a positive response to treatment and the possibility of transmitting infection, among other factors. Colorado adopted a tiered scoring system, with decisions based initially on the severity of acute illness, morbidity and measures of chronic illness, before prioritizing pediatric patients, healthcare workers and first responders.

Planning for the worst raises uncomfortable ethical questions, but it's also important to create a thoughtful, uniform policy so doctors don't end up making decisions in the moment, said Democratic state Sen. Richard Pan, a medical doctor who represents Sacramento.

"That's where the rubber meets the road," Pan said. "You can put [guidelines] out and have people discuss them, or if you don't have them when the crisis comes, each person at the bedside is figuring it out for themselves. At least we have standards and an opportunity to discuss it. If everyone stays home and we continue to flatten the curve, then hopefully we won't get to the point where we have to make these decisions."