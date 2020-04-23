Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood getting 350 donated trees in time for Arbor Day

Of the more than 1,400 Coffey Park homes lost in the Tubbs fire, over a thousand have been rebuilt. Hundreds of others are nearly finished. The Hopper Wall, lining the Santa Rosa neighborhood’s main drag, is new and improved. The six-acre community park is tantalizingly close to completion.

Just over 2½ years after the inferno, Coffey Park is again looking good. But it’s also looking a bit bare. Working with the neighborhood support group Coffey Strong, which wrangled a handsome donation from FedEx, Cloverdale’s Maggie’s Dad Landscaping delivered 350 trees, free of charge, to 180 Coffey Park homeowners just in time for Friday’s Arbor Day.

Last July, the city of Santa Rosa removed 700 dead and damaged trees from public spaces and planter strips in front of Coffey Park houses. To fill that void, to provide shade, greenery and scenery, Coffey Strong applied for a grant from the Arbor Day Foundation. The foundation matched Coffey Strong with FedEx Corp., which donated $30,000 to buy 350 trees — Crepe Myrtles, Chinese Pistaches, Flowering Plums, Red Maples and Gingkos.

Coffey Park residents were then invited to apply for up to five trees. Applicants agreed to plant trees properly, and to water, fertilize and prune them as needed.

The entire effort has been complicated considerably by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coffey Strong board member Pamela Van Halsema had planned an arbor-themed event at Schaefer Elementary School on Saturday. All 350 trees would be lined up. Volunteers with pickup trucks would transport the trees to their new homes and help plant them. The Urban Tree Foundation would distribute brochures on how to care for the trees.

With public gatherings no longer an option, the plan changed. “We decided to deliver them like pizzas,” Van Halsema said.

Maggie’s Dad Landscaping spent several days this week delivering the trees. For a $30 fee, the landscaper agreed to plant the tree, along with stabilizing stakes. About half those receiving trees took them up on that offer. Van Halsema went out of her way to thank Maggie’s Dad owner Ventura Ruiz and his crew of seven, who are scheduled to plant around 180 trees this weekend. “That’s a lot of work,” she said.

To ensure all residents had a chance to get trees, and aware that not everyone in the neighborhood is on social media, Coffey Strong also distributed flyers to homes, especially to properties “that looked like they could use some trees,” said Van Halsema, who was pleased by the response.

Another Coffey Strong board member, Sasha Butler, remembers giving representatives from the Nebraska-based Arbor Day Foundation a tour of the neighborhood last fall. The sky was choked with smoke. The Kincade fire had ignited a few days earlier. The flames burning nearby “had quite an impact on them,” Butler recalled. “It brought the reality of the wildfires, and their impact on Californians, to the forefront.”

Looking down on Coffey Park recently from the heights of the city’s Fountaingrove section, Butler noticed the “stark contrast” between her neighborhood and the surrounding area. “You can really see how few trees there are” in Coffey Park, she said.

That will now begin to change.

“It is looking a little bare,” Coffey Strong President Steve Rahmn said. “But when you add all those trees, it starts looking more like a neighborhood.”

