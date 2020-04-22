Subscribe

Firefighters quickly contain blaze at Rincon Valley home

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 21, 2020, 8:21PM
Updated 3 minutes ago

Santa Rosa firefighters quickly contained a fire that engulfed a Rincon Valley home Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple callers reported a fire at a home on Byrne Court, near Badger and Brush Creek roads, at 4:22 p.m., a Redcom dispatcher said. Santa Rosa Fire Department, which responded to the blaze, reported on Twitter that a large column of smoke was visible in the area.

Firefighters contained the blaze by 4:47 p.m., the dispatcher said. People were inside the home at the time of the fire but got out safely. Redcom didn’t receive any reports of injuries.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

