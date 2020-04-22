Firefighters quickly contain blaze at Rincon Valley home

Santa Rosa firefighters quickly contained a fire that engulfed a Rincon Valley home Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple callers reported a fire at a home on Byrne Court, near Badger and Brush Creek roads, at 4:22 p.m., a Redcom dispatcher said. Santa Rosa Fire Department, which responded to the blaze, reported on Twitter that a large column of smoke was visible in the area.

Firefighters contained the blaze by 4:47 p.m., the dispatcher said. People were inside the home at the time of the fire but got out safely. Redcom didn’t receive any reports of injuries.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

