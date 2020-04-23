Sonoma County to test people posthumously for coronavirus, following Gov. Newsom’s guidance

As Sonoma County public health workers are preparing to ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus this week, they’re also planning to follow Santa Clara County’s lead in conducting postmortem tests on people who died earlier this year to see if the virus was circulating in the region undetected.

During a news briefing Wednesday, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said the county is planning to test some people who may have shown symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, before their death.

That decision comes after Santa Clara County officials conducted postmortem tests on three people and learned that they died from COVID-19, dating the first U.S. death from the disease to Feb. 6 — weeks before there was even evidence that the virus was spreading in the nation. The county had previously reported that its first death from the disease occurred March 9.

The finding shifts the timeline of the coronavirus’s presence in the U.S., indicating that it was spreading in the Bay Area as early as January.

When asked about this discovery in a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said state officials have directed medical examiners and coroners across the state to review autopsies as far back as December.

“Know that we are doing the same across the state in other counties as well to ultimately help guide a deeper understanding of when this pandemic really started to impact Californians directly,” Newsom said during the conference.

In Sonoma County, Mase said it’s too early to tell how many people will posthumously be tested for COVID-19, since officials just received the directive from the governor.

Sonoma County reported 192 cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, which is the latest data available. Of those cases, 103 are still active, two people have died and 87 individuals have recovered. The county has conducted 4,699 tests, 96% of which have produced negative results.

County officials are focusing their efforts this week on getting drive-thru testing sites up and running by Saturday, with a goal of testing 200 people each day, Mase said. The program was made possible by an influx of specimen swabs the county received. The county expects to receive another 100,000 of the highly in-demand product in the next two weeks, Mase said.

The new testing regimen will prioritize health workers with and without symptoms, followed by first responders who are showing symptoms of the virus. Officials will then prioritize symptomatic people over the age of 65 and symptomatic people who work for essential service providers, such as utilities and the court system. After that, anybody in the community who is showing symptoms can get tested, and there will be some surveillance testing of asymptomatic people as well, Mase said.

Mase explained the dramatic increase in testing is aimed at finding more cases, both of symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, and directing public health resources to break the chain of infection.

“The more we test, the more cases we’ll find,” Mase said. “We know that people, even when they’re asymptomatic, can spread COVID, and certainly symptomatic folks also clearly are spreading it.”

The governor said Wednesday that California should be conducting 60,000 to 80,000 tests a day to help allow the state to gradually reopen and pinpoint any resulting outbreaks. Mase predicted that would correlate to about 800 tests a day in Sonoma County, and said that officials are coming up with a plan to meet that goal if that data is accurate. She added that county officials have already started tapping clinic partners to help meet the demand for testing.