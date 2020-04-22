Fire damages Armida Winery in Healdsburg

Fire crews worked quickly Wednesday morning to prevent a fire from damaging structures at Armida Winery, keeping flames to a deck and patio.

A Healdsburg police officer responding to a call at 2:40 a.m. reported he could see flames but couldn’t get in a locked gate to get any closer.

When fire crews arrived at the winery, at 2201 Westside Road, they found flames on a deck and patio area that were immediately threatening a building.

Trucks and personnel from six agencies responded and were able to contain the damage to about 600 square feet of deck.

The cause of the fire was unknown Wednesday morning.