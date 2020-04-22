Subscribe

Girl, 14, and 2 others shot in Vallejo murder-suicide

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 22, 2020, 7:59AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

VALLEJO — Three people, including a 14-year-old girl, were shot in an apparent murder-suicide in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said Tuesday.

Raymond Thomas Jackson, 50, of Vallejo, used a shotgun to kill his 53-year-old domestic partner and her 14-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself, police said in a statement.

Police were called shortly after midnight after the teenager's 12-year-old sister found the bodies of her mother and sister in the living room, police said.

“After contact with the suspect," the girl fled the home, called 911 and ran to a neighbor's home, police said.

Police found Jackson and the others dead in the home.

Police said Jackson had convictions for drug sales, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and driving under the influence and had been arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence last month.

“He was prohibited from possessing a firearm," police said.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine