Could some regions of California lift stay-at-home rules before others? Some areas say they're ready

Leaders in the Central California county of San Luis Obispo are confident they have flattened the coronavirus curve. The coastal county of 283,000 people recorded 134 cases and one death, and this week, there were only two confirmed infected people in hospital beds.

Yet a large share of its economy — the once-bustling shopping district of downtown San Luis Obispo, the famed wine tasting rooms around Paso Robles, the coastal tourist meccas of Morro Bay and Pismo Beach — remained closed tight.

So officials this week are making a bid with Gov. Gavin Newsom to begin a slow and gradual reopening process, one they say is guided by science but also recognition that San Luis Obispo County might be in better shape to ease stay-at-home rules faster than more populous hotspots like Los Angeles County and Silicon Valley.

"This is not like flicking on a light switch, it's more like operating a dimmer," San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson said Tuesday. "We're going to bring it up and see if it works, and we do have mechanisms to go back to a certain level of restriction."

They have joined a small group of other local officials in California to ask Newsom to consider changes in his sweeping statewide restrictions on movements based on local conditions. While the coronavirus has hit almost all parts of California, some areas have seen significantly more confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths than others.

"This bipartisan group of local elected leaders asks that you allow our county to exercise local authority to implement a phased reopening of our local economy over the next three weeks," said a letter signed by seven mayors, two county supervisors and a state assemblyman. Sutter County officials sent a similar request to the governor.

San Luis Obispo County has a large supply of personal protective equipment and testing capacity, they added, and has built a site that can quickly scale up to take in more than 900 ill patients.

"We have been successful in our efforts to manage the virus' spread, and we have put in the work and made investments to prepare for any type of surge or second wave," the letter said.

Some top local officials, including San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, have urged patience, expressing concern that lifting the order too soon could cause more outbreaks and hurt the economy more in the long run.

L.A. County over the last week has recorded a sharp rise in deaths, with 297 new deaths over the past seven days compared with 193 fatalities reported over the previous seven-day period. The L.A. County death toll now stands at 663 as of Tuesday night. And a new study by USC and L.A. County scientists suggests hundreds of thousands of people in L.A. County might have coronavirus.

"I know many of you are feeling frustrated or wondering when we'll be able to lift the safer at home order. But lifting the restrictions too soon could risk lives," Garcetti said Monday.

Newsom has expressed doubts about relaxing orders piecemeal in various jurisdictions, and some health experts also have concerns. For example, if San Luis Obispo County reopened some of its businesses, what would stop residents from Southern California and the Bay Area from driving three or four hours there to spend a weekend at Pismo Beach and potentially cause new outbreaks?