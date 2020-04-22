Subscribe

Gov. Newsom to reveal more details on plan to reopen California

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 22, 2020, 11:57AM
April 22, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to release more specific details on his plan to ease coronavirus shelter-at-home restrictions and reopen California's economy during his daily press briefing at noon on Wednesday.

Newsom's order to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus was issued on March 19 and did not specify an end date.

Earlier this month, the governor said the state must meet goals around testing, protecting the state's vulnerable population, hospital capacity, therapeutics and physical distancing rules before a decision on reopening would be made.

Watch the briefing live here:

There have been more than 35,000 cases of coronavirus in the state and 1,326 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

