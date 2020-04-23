Chris Smith: Sonoma County residents support families, front line workers with food drives, free meals

As normal life idles, some of us indulge in expanding our cooking repertoire or choosing take-out from the restaurants that remain open, and some of us are increasingly desperate for food.

To help feed people whose crises deepen with each new day of the pandemic, there is something new: the drive-through food drive.

Cities throughout Sonoma County are hosting food drop-offs this week and next. These drives are an ideal outing for families looking for something helpful to do, and that are able to fill a bag or two with nonperishable food — or to donate money — for people whose grocery funds have dried up.

There will be drive-through food and cash collections Friday at Sonoma City Hall, Saturday at the Petaluma fairgrounds, Monday at Cotati’s Ray Miller Community Center and next Thursday at Santa Rosa City Hall.

The hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food bank staffers wearing masks and gloves will lift the food from your car, or accept your monetary donation. They ask that everybody in the car wear a mask.

What foods are most desired?

Canned soups, stews, meats, tuna, fruits and veggies; dried beans and rice; peanut butter, cereal and protein bars.

…

WHO EVER HEARD of a dentist for kids inviting patients and their families to come eat for free from a food truck?

Sebastopol-area dentist Rob Oliver, who amid the pandemic is treating only emergencies, was playing in his mind with something to do “instead of just being negative.”

Pondering ways to reach out to patients that would be fun and positive, he thought soon of food.

Oliver knows Analy High alum Lila Pugh Mathia, who’s begun serving “eclectic pub grub” from a food truck.

The pediatric dentist and the operator of Lila’s Streetside Eats made a plan. Then Oliver and his staff blasted an email to all clients of their practice, located on rural property on Barnett Valley Road.

The message invited the families of Oliver’s patients to sign up, first-come first-serve, to drive out to the dental offices at an appointed time on Tuesday — and to come hungry.

Mathia and her truck crew will be cooking and wrapping their soon to be famous banh mi tacos: mojo chicken, sesame slaw, pickled veggies and cilantro, with aioli-drizzled jalapeños and a treat on the side.

The families of clients will pull onto a loop drive. Without leaving their cars, they’ll receive their tacos from the masked and gloved Oliver and his helpers, then they’ll head off to savor the memorable meal.

…

PD CARRIERS and the people who early, early every day bundle and load newspapers at the printing plant in Rohnert Park will enjoy a thoughtful breakfast treat.

Redwood Credit Union will show its gratitude to those who amid the current hardship and anxiety rise before dawn to get The Press Democrat to readers.

Thanks to RCU, on Friday night and Saturday morning about 50 employees at the print and distribution center and more than 100 carriers will receive a breakfast starring Costeaux French Bakery pastries.

At this socially distanced time, said credit union chief and newspaper reader Brett Martinez, “you’re thinking of other ways to say thank you.”

This is a sweet one.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707 521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.