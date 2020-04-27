Coronavirus cleaning causing uptick in chemical mixups

The coronavirus pandemic has the ingredients for a dangerous cocktail: Limited supplies of familiar cleaners and an urgent call to sanitize.

Toxic mixtures and accidental chemical exposures are driving an uptick in calls to poison control centers across the nation, averaging about 500 calls each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In California, poison call centers have seen a less dramatic increase but have fielded roughly 400 calls related to the coronavirus and cleaning since the start of the year, according to the state’s poison control center run by the UCSF School of Pharmacy.

“People are using chemicals in ways they’re not used to,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, medical director of California Poison Control. “I’m a parent and my Plan A is the Clorox wipes, which are sold out. So then you go to Plan B. And Plan B is where we get a lot of problems.”

Bleach was a top problem ingredient among callers with concerns about toxic exposures, according to the CDC. Exposures related to children accounted for roughly 40% of calls. Calls concerned about inhaling fumes increased by 35% compared to last year, according to the data.

Sutter Medical Center and St. Joseph Health hospitals in Sonoma County reported no increase in emergency department visits due to chemical exposures.

Dr. Loren Fong with Petaluma Valley Hospital, in a statement provided by the hospital, urged people to use caution when cleaning with strong chemicals and to follow directions on cleaning product labels.

Soap and water is highly effective against all viruses, including the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to Vohra, who also serves as public health officer for Fresno County and works as an emergency room physician at the Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

When using bleach, a general rule of thumb is that a cupful mixed in a bucket of warm water is plenty strong to disinfect, he said. Never mix bleach with other chemicals, he said.

“If you stop everything you’re doing and you smell that bleach, it shouldn’t be overpowering or distracting you,” Vohra said.

Vohra recommended that people incorporate a 30-minute wipe-down regimen and “do a little bit every day so you’re not in panic mode.”

When he returns home from a shift in the emergency department, Vohra uses a towel soaked in diluted bleach to wipe down the bottom of his shoes, which he leaves in the garage.

The poison control system bucks the trend in an era of automation and dreaded computerized phone labyrinths. Pharmacists with special certification in poison management, pharmacy students and medical residents answer the calls, according to Vohra.

In a report released this week, the CDC provided two examples of the type of calls accounting for the increase in calls to poison control centers.

A woman mixed bleach, vinegar and hot water in her sink to clean the surface of groceries she’d brought home, according to the report. The mixture produced a noxious chlorine-like smell and she began having difficulty breathing with coughing and wheezing. She ended up in the emergency room, where she was treated with inhalers and oxygen support.

A second example involved a child who ingested an unknown amount from a 64-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer, according to the report. She became dizzy and fell unconscious and doctors determined her blood-alcohol level was dangerously high.

She was hospitalized for 48 hours.

“When you have a bunch of kids at home and a bunch of chemicals at home, all of us must work to minimize the chance of exposure,” Vohra said.

Staff Writer Julie Johnson