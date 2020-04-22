Gov. Newsom says California shutdown must continue, but surge in testing will help

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced an expansion of coronavirus testing capability throughout California, saying the findings will be critical to deciding when to ease the state's strict stay-at-home order and allow people to return to work.

Newsom's announcement comes as more and more cities and counties have urged him to modify the restrictions, which they say have put local economies on the brink of ruin. The governor has thus far resisted, saying COVID-19 remains a serious and growing health threat and loosening his statewide order prematurely could lead to a second wave of infections and fatalities.

But Newsom said the prospect of lifting the restrictions becomes more feasible with widespread testing. The data will increase the ability of public health officials to closely track potential cases, one of the most essential requirements for California to ease into the next phase of the pandemic while still stemming the spread of the virus.

The governor announced several new efforts to increase testing in California, noting that President Trump committed in a phone call on Wednesday to providing California with critically needed specimen swaps for coronavirus testing, which have been in short supply. Newsom said 100,000 swabs are expected to arrive in California this week and 250,000 next week.

The governor said that six new testing sites will become operational soon, prioritizing expanding access to "black and brown communities and focusing on rural communities." The governor announced that the state made a commitment with laboratories to offer 1.5 million serological tests at 130 facilities.

That would would substantially increase California's coronavirus testing capabilities, which currently averages 14,500 per day among all public and private medical labs. The Newsom administration's target is for 25,000 tests per day by the end of April and up to 80,000 daily tests in the near future.

This week, California became the first state to recommend tests for asymptomatic people living or working in high-risk settings such as nursing homes and prisons, a significant first step toward establishing widespread coronavirus testing in California to identify and isolate every coronavirus case.

The Newsom administration last week highlighted six key indicators for altering the governor's stay-at-home order that, along with increased testing, include the ability to prevent infection of high-risk people, prepare hospitals to handle surges, develop therapies to meet demand, ensure schools, businesses and childcare facilities can support social distancing, and develop guidelines for when to ask Californians to stay home again if necessary. The governor has declined to say when he might begin to modify his order and ease restrictions.

"I deeply recognize deeply understand the desire for people to hear directly from the administration from the state, and its leadership, about the answer to when, when can we go back to some semblance of normalcy," Newsom said during a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday. "While the vast majority of you I think recognize that decision needs to be guided on the basis of the virus and its spread decisions on the basis, always first and foremost of public health."

Newsom laid out a goal of training 10,000 people, including some existing state workers, to support local counties to track COVID-19 cases and anyone who may have come in contact with those individuals.

"The good news is, we believe we have the capacity to build an army of tracers, beginning with a goal of 10,000," Newsom said.