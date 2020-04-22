Tony Bennett invites people to virtual sing-along of 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco'

Singer Tony Bennett is inviting people everywhere to participate in a virtual sing-along of "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" to honor health care workers on Saturday, it was announced this week.

The idea of San Francisco Chief of Protocol Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, people are encouraged to go in their backyards or on their balconies, record themselves and share their performance on social media with the hashtag #SingOutSF.

“San Francisco has been in my heart for over 50 years,” said the 93-year-old Bennett in a statement. “I am so proud and impressed with how the City by the Bay has continued to ‘bend the curve’ during the COVID-19 crisis and serve as an inspiration to the world of how together and alone we can make a difference.”

The event starts at noon.

Bennett first performed the famous tune at San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel in 1961. Learn the words or get reacquainted with it here: