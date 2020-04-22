States rushing to reopen are probably making a deadly error, experts warn

By the end of the week, residents in Georgia will be able to get their hair permed and nails done. By Monday, they will be cleared for action flicks at the cineplex and burgers at their favorite greasy spoon.

And it will almost certainly lead to more novel-coronavirus infections and deaths.

As several states - including South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida - rush to reopen businesses, the sudden relaxation of restrictions will supply new targets for the coronavirus that has kept the United States largely closed down, according to experts, math models and the basic rules that govern infectious diseases.

"The math is unfortunately pretty simple," said Jeffrey Shaman, an epidemiologist at Columbia University. "It's not a matter of whether infections will increase but by how much."

Closing the United States was hard. But it came with one instruction: Stay home.

There are no easy answers for the phase that comes next, especially with a continued lack of testing, contact tracing and detailed guidance from federal health agencies, disease experts said. Instead, every state will conduct its own improvised experiment with thousands of lives in the balance.

Many of the earliest reopenings will probably be confusing, chaotic, risky affairs - especially for states restarting their economies before most infectious-disease experts and some mayors and residents believe it's safe to do so.

South Carolina's governor issued an executive order this week to allow the reopening of department stores and retailers previously regarded as nonessential. Tennessee's governor said he plans to allow most businesses to reopen once his "safer-at-home" order expires next week. Governors in Mississippi and Ohio have said the same.

Some of those same states are still struggling to contain outbreaks.

In Ohio, where businesses are expected to reopen by next week, a prison has become one of the most worrisome outbreaks in the country, with more than 2,000 inmates testing positive. In South Dakota, more than 700 infections have shut down a Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant. And because it remains one of the few states without a stay-home order, one business said it plans to go forward on Saturday with a car race with up to 700 spectators.

Georgia, according to some models, is one of the last states that should be reopening. The state has had more than 830 deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. It has tested less than 1% of its residents - low compared with other states and the national rate. And the limited amount of testing so far shows a high rate of positives, 23%.

On Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, explained his decision to reopen tanning salons, barber shops, massage parlors and bowling alleys, saying: "I see the terrible impact of covid-19 on public health as well as the pocketbook." Kemp said he will urge businesses to take precautions, such as screening for fevers, spacing workstations apart and having workers wear gloves and masks "if appropriate."

In recent days, other governors have defended their decisions to reopen quickly as an economic necessity, an exercise in states' rights and a matter of freedom.

"What I've seen across the country is so many people give up their liberties for just a little bit of security, and they don't have to do that," said South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican.

"We can't wait until there's a cure to this," said Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, who plans to reopen some businesses after a stay-home order expires Monday. "We can't wait until every single person can get tested every single day to open up our economy."