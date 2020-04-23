Subscribe

Tell us: What's it like living in a Sonoma County apartment complex during the shutdown?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 22, 2020, 6:42PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Are you a Sonoma County renter living in a multi-family apartment complex?

We want to hear from you about the challenges of living in tight quarters during the shelter-in-place order for inclusion in an upcoming story. How are your kids spending their time? How are you managing limited or no access to shared laundry rooms or other common space amenities?

If you would like to be interviewed about your experience, contact staff writer Kevin Fixler at kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com with your name, city of residence and contact information.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine