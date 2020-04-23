Subscribe

Officials say California inmate kills fellow prisoner

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 22, 2020, 6:01PM
FOLSOM — California prison officials on Wednesday said one inmate killed another at a maximum security state prison east of Sacramento.

California State Prison-Sacramento inmate Richard Alvarez, 33, broke away from correctional officers early Tuesday, ran across a prison exercise yard, then stabbed inmate Moizez M. Munoz, 30, three times with an inmate-manufactured weapon, they said.

Officers said they recovered two such weapons after they stopped Alvarez by using physical force and chemical agents. One officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital and released.

Munoz died hours later at an outside hospital.

He was serving a nearly four-year sentence from Kern County for possessing a controlled substance for sale as a repeat offender. He had an additional eight-year sentence for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon and two more years for possessing a controlled substance in prison.

Alvarez was serving a life sentence from Los Angeles County for second-degree murder and multiple other crimes. Officials said he has a history of assaulting other inmates and staff.

