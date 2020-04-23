Conviction of Napa man in 2017 kidnapping and sex assault case upheld

The conviction of a Napa man sentenced to serve the rest of his life in prison for the 2017 kidnapping and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl was upheld Tuesday by the California Court of Appeal, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said.

Timothy Marble, 52, was convicted by a Sonoma County jury in November 2018 of multiple felonies, including forcible rape following the administration of a controlled substance to a minor, forcible oral copulation in the course of an aggravated kidnapping and three counts of having committed lewd and lascivious acts on a minor under the age of 14. In December 2018, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 100 years to life in prison — the maximum allowable term.

The convictions stem from an incident that began at about 3 a.m. March 31, 2017, when the victim, who was 13 at the time, met Marble at a gas station in Napa.

Marble struck up a conversation with her and invited her to go on a ride with him in his pickup, the girl’s attorney said during Marble’s trial.

Marble eventually persuaded the girl to try meth with him. After injecting her with the drug, he “took advantage of her disoriented state” and drove her to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her, the girl testified.

Marble continued to keep the girl intoxicated with meth while driving her aimlessly through Napa, Lake and Sonoma counties, the girl’s attorney testified. Throughout the car ride, Marble threatened, beat and sexually assaulted the girl.

At 5 a.m. April 1, the girl jumped out of the moving car while Marble was driving south on Highway 1 through Bodega Bay. She hid from Marble in the bushes, and was eventually helped by a security guard who happened to be in the area at the time.

The security guard used his phone to convince the defendant to call 911 and report that the girl had jumped out of his car. Marble was arrested in the area when authorities arrived.

Authorities found in Marble’s truck a knife, multiple needles for intravenous drug use, the victim’s clothing and shoes and a “to-do” list, which indicated a plan to kidnap a little girl.

