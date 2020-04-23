CHP: Man arrested after fleeing Highway 101 crash in Petaluma

Nice try, the CHP said, but no dice.

The driver of a Volvo crashed his car into the center rail Wednesday morning and fled the scene, the CHP said.

He was seen running toward the Petaluma auto row adjacent to the highway. He called a taxi to come get him, according to the CHP.

Instead, Petaluma police helped apprehend him. The man was charged with possession of drugs, no driver license and hit and run, the CHP said.

No one was hurt in the one-vehicle crash. The man’s name wasn’t available.