CHP: 87 percent increase in citations for speeding over 100 mph statewide

You’ve got your fast car. The highway is clear. Why not air it out a little, have a little fun, test the limits?

The California Highway Patrol advises against that.

Across the state, officers have issued 87 percent more speeding tickets for those going 100 mph or faster since California's stay-at-home order began on March 19 through April 19.

Caltrans announced Thursday a partnership between the CHP and the state Office of Traffic Safety to urge drivers to slow down and drive safely.

Decreased traffic volumes since the coronavirus shelter-in-place orders to stay home have been in effect statewide have apparently tempted drivers who want to feel the high-speed wind in their hair.

In the one-month period ending April 19, the CHP issued 2,493 citations statewide for speeding above 100 mph, compared to 1,335 during the same period last year.

The increase occurred as Caltrans measured a 35 percent decline in traffic volume compared to this time last year.

“It is alarming to see the number of citations officers are writing for excessive speeds on California roadways,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley in a release issued Thursday. “Higher speeds can lead to much more serious injuries and significantly increase the chance of death should a crash occur.

“Keep yourself and those on the road around you safe. Slow down and drive at a safe, legal speed,” he said.

The trend also has been documented in the past several weeks by Santa Rosa and Bay Area CHP officers.

Those caught driving at speeds of 100 mph or more are subject to heavy fines and the potential suspension of their driver’s license, according to the CHP.

Speeding drivers can also threaten highway construction workers, who are still out maintaining and repairing roads during the pandemic.

“Excessive speed and unsafe driving threaten everyone using our highway system,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said.

To remind drivers, the state is setting more than 700 electronic highway signs to display the following types of safety-related messages:

“If you must travel, do not speed”

“Keep essential workers safe, do not speed”

