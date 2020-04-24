Subscribe

Longtime teacher hired as Petaluma Junior High School assistant principal

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 23, 2020, 6:45PM
A longtime Petaluma teacher has been hired as assistant principal of Petaluma Junior High School.

Danna Rocca will begin on July 1 and work with Principal Kelly Kriss.

Rocca has more than 25 years of experience in education, the past 10 with Petaluma City Schools. She has taught at the Sixth Grade Charter Academy, at the junior high and worked on special assignment in the technology department.

At the academy, Rocca was chair of the social science department and the English department for the past decade. She also served on the superintendent’s advisory committee and the school’s curriculum development committee.

She is now a coordinator for the district’s Innovation Showcase and Five-Minute Film Festival. Also, she is a facilitator at North Coast School of Education, helping new teachers clear their credentials.

Rocca holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Chico State University and is finishing her master’s degree in educational leadership at the University of Phoenix. Her California single-subject teaching credential is from San Francisco State University.

