Congressman Mike Thompson hosting virtual town hall Friday

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 23, 2020, 5:13PM

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, is hosting a second virtual town hall Friday, this one featuring Sonoma County answering questions about the government’s coronavirus pandemic response.

The hourlong public meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom. Interested participants must email Thompson’s office to join. The platform has a capacity of 500 people.

This week Thompson will be joined by Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase and Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Susan Gorin.

The event will also be streamed on Facebook on Thompson’s page, https://www.facebook.com/RepMikeThompson/.

Anyone wanting to participate will be notified by email with instructions on how to join in. Email thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov for more information. Include your name, email and city of residence.

