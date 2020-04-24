Warm 80-degree weather expected in Sonoma County this weekend

Let the garden planting commence. Thursday’s sunshine was just the beginning of a warming trend ushering in truly spring weather.

Thursday’s high of 84 degrees at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airportwas a warmup, literally, for even higher temperatures expected Friday and next week.

“Friday will probably be one of the warmest days we’ve seen in the North Bay in quite some time,” said meteorologist Matt Mehle of the National Weather Service in Monterey.

After most of April brought high temperatures only in the 60s, Wednesday’s high was 81, the warmest day of the year. Overnight lows have been hovering in the mid- to high 40s and appear to have turned the corner to stay above 45 at night, considered safe to plant vegetables for a summer garden.

Friday will see the mercury rise even higher, with 85 the predicted high for the day. That’s 13 degrees above the average for the day but five degrees shy of the day’s record high, set in 1946.

“It will be hitting about 85 to 86 in Santa Rosa, maybe a little warmer the farther north you go,” Mehle said. “But by Saturday and Sunday it will cool off just a little bit.”

Next week, Sonoma County should see highs in the low to mid-80s all week, with Tuesday expected to be the warmest day of the week.

“It’s the first real warm-up of our spring season,” Mehle said.

No rain is in the forecast at least through the end of the month.