2 women, dog killed when vehicle plunges down San Francisco cliff

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 23, 2020, 11:21AM
April 23, 2020, 11:21AM

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police are investigating a crash that killed two women and injured a man when their vehicle plunged down a cliff in the Potrero Hill neighborhood.

The SUV went over the edge at a bluff-top T-intersection Tuesday evening and landed in a bus company parking lot.

One of the dead women was identified as Angelique Starks, 28, of San Francisco, according to the city medical examiner’s office.

The identity of the other dead woman was not immediately released.

The man was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

A dog also was killed in the crash.

