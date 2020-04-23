Subscribe

Northwestern California slips deeper into drought

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 23, 2020, 1:41PM
Updated 4 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Northwestern California has slipped deeper into drought while Southern California continued to show benefits from an exceptionally wet spring, according to U.S. Drought Monitor data released Thursday.

Extreme drought now covers Del Norte County and parts of adjacent Siskiyou, Humboldt and Trinity counties in the monitor’s latest report, which reflects data as of April 21.

A swath of counties extending south to the San Francisco Bay Area changed from moderate to severe drought, the monitor said.

Most of the rest of northern and central California remained in a mix moderate drought or in the category of abnormal dryness.

No drought or dryness was indicated for all of Southern California, extending up the coast through Monterey County.

Southern California’s weather, however, was taking a significant turn into the first heat wave of the year as a hot air mass settled into the region and high pressure built.

By midday Thursday some Los Angeles temperatures were running 24 degrees higher than the day before.

