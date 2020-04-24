Lake County joins Mendocino, Napa counties easing stay-at-home restrictions

Lake County joined Mendocino and Napa counties Thursday loosening stay-at-home orders meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Because the anticipated surge of COVID-19 cases hasn’t materialized, Lake County officials said in a prepared statement they area easing some of the restrictions that limited social and business activity in the community.

The updated directive went into effect Thursday afternoon, and allows recreation in some public areas and certain businesses to reopen.

Golf courses can open “in a limited way,” and residents can now hike and jog at parks that are open. Canoeing, kayaking and other paddle-propelled, hand-launched watercraft are also allowed in the lake — except for sailboats.

Pet grooming businesses can reopen, and real estate transactions are allowed to take place, though they must be done as much as possible virtually.

Lake County said that while there has been “public interest,” hair salons and firms performing other cosmetology services still are not permitted to operate, under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive.

“We continue to have 6 confirmed cases in the County,” Lake County officials said in the statement. “If the numbers begin to rise, we will always be prepared to tighten restrictions back down, in order to prevent big surges in infection.”

Lake County’s decision comes a day after Napa County amended its shelter-in-place order. The new order is now in effect until further notice. All construction is permitted, as long as residents abide by physical distancing protocols. Drive-in religious services and in-person real estate viewings also may take place, and golf courses and driving ranges are allowed to reopen.

At the same time, Napa County officials strongly recommended that residents wear face coverings while in public settings. The county has 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Two people have died from the disease, including Santa Rosa Police Detective Marylou Armer.

Mendocino County previously loosened its home isolation order and reopened parts of local parks, allowing residents to walk and bike through them. The county has five confirmed cases of COVID-19; four people have recovered and one remains in isolation.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.