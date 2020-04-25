Gaye LeBaron: Why what we learned from the polio epidemic matters now

Ina May Larkin had a doctor’s appointment for a polio vaccination in the summer of 1959. She was 22 years old, an Ursuline graduate and was making a last visit to a Missouri convent where she had contemplated taking vows as a nun. She was on her way home to continue her studies at Santa Rosa Junior College.

With two other students she had arranged for a physician to come to the convent and administer Dr. Jonas Salk’s “miracle’ vaccine that had been steadily decreasing the sporadic epidemics of polio that had plagued the nation and the world for half of the 19th century. It probably didn’t seem like anything more than a slight delay when the doctor didn’t show up for the appointment. But for Ina May it would prove disastrous.

By the fall of that year, this vivacious and talented young woman, a skilled musician who played violin, piano and trumpet, was a song leader at SRJC and hoped to become a teacher, had contracted the disease and was very ill — paralyzed and unable to breathe on her own.

She may have been the last Santa Rosa resident — at least of her generation — to contract polio. And for the next 41 years, until her death at age 63, she would live with a respirator. At first it was the formidable tanklike machine known by the daunting name of “iron lung.” As medical technology advanced she lived with fewer and fewer restrictions, until she was “only” in a wheelchair with an air hose attached to what she called “a breathing machine.” She could move one of her toes. Nothing else.

But photos of her early and late show clearly that her facial muscles worked well. She always had a big smile for the camera; and for family and friends.

Those friends were many and faithful. Her schoolmates chipped in to buy her “extras,” like an FM radio so she could listen to the music she loved and the automatic page-turner that allowed her to read. Ultimately her Ursuline High School classmates would establish a formal fund to help with expenses. And they visited often, some came regularly to help her write letters and assist in her various enterprises, like the sale of Christmas cards, and the care of the finches and cockatiels she raised to keep things from getting too quiet. Others, who moved away, kept in close touch. She was, they will tell you now, an inspiration.

------

FOR THOSE among us of a certain age, polio was the terror of our youth.

We remember our friends who were infected… some who died, others who would be disabled to greater or lesser degree, for the rest of their lives, as was our President Roosevelt. It seemed random. Some years it bordered on epidemic. Other years it passed us by.

The early 1940s were epidemic years in Sonoma County. In 1942 The Press Democrat owner Ernest Finley mounted a campaign to send two Santa Rosa nurses to New York to be trained in the latest treatment methods to prevent paralysis from the disease. And the Elks Club raised funds to buy an iron lung for the Sonoma County Hospital — the only one in a four-county area.

These measures may well have saved lives because 1943 was an epidemic year. More than 100 people — most of them schoolchildren — were quarantined at the County Hospital that summer.