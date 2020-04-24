Subscribe

Police investigate drive-by shooting in northwest Santa Rosa

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 23, 2020, 5:01PM

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in northwest Santa Rosa late Thursday morning.

At 11:23 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Peterson Lane and Cadence Way for a possible shooting, Santa Rosa police said in a prepared statement. When they arrived, officers didn’t find any victims but recovered several spent shell casings on the road.

Officers determined one round from the shooting went into a nearby residence. They spoke with the individual who lived there and found they were uninjured and didn’t need any medical attention, police said.

Santa Rosa Police Department’s violent crimes investigation detectives took over the case, and learned two cars were driving in the area at the time of the shooting. An occupant of one car shot at the other moving car, police said.

The two cars were only described as four-door sedans. Police said they didn’t have any further car or suspect descriptions to provide at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the violent crimes investigations team at 707-543-3590.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

