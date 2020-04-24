California agencies, taxpayers hit with wildly inflated prices for masks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State agencies — and ultimately California taxpayers — are paying steep prices for coveted masks that protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus as suppliers and middlemen cash in on the global shortage of medical equipment, according to a Los Angeles Times review of hundreds of state contracting records.

State officials are paying more than 300% above list prices as they navigate a marketplace rife with fraud and price gouging in search of millions of masks for health care workers, inmates and government employees deemed essential.

Last week, state transportation officials bought more than 1,400 masks at $12.74 each in what was described as an emergency purchase to ensure that road and maintenance workers were protected against the virus. The masks are N95 respirators made by the giant U.S. manufacturer 3M, according to the seller and purchase orders reviewed by the Times.

3M said it has not changed its prices, and the company’s highest suggested list price for common N95 models tops out at $3.40.

The state has little legal protection from price gouging even as authorities decry the practice. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order this month banning large price hikes on medical gear exempts vendors willing to sell to the state or local governments.

A state spokeswoman said the exemption was necessary so California could buy medical supplies “regardless of price to protect public health,” but the loophole also means there is no limit on what vendors can charge the state.

Officials defend paying the steep prices, saying there is intense competition for masks and the top priority must be protecting state workers.

California Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Rocco said in a statement that the agency’s purchase of masks at more than $12 each was “based on immediate need for the health and safety of its employees. Considering the unprecedented demand and fluctuating circumstances, we are reviewing our processes to determine ways the department can streamline purchasing and obtain a reliable supply at a better cost.”

Government agencies are not alone. Companies and individuals are also paying inflated prices for various types of masks both at stores and street-corner vendors who have popped up in recent weeks.

Most state purchasing records reviewed by the Times made it difficult to determine exact pricing per mask, but in 10 cases, the Times found extraordinary markups on respirators, including on large bulk purchases.

Earlier this month, the health care provider at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation ordered 1 million KN95 respirators at $4.78 a mask, a price another supplier said was high. The California Department of Public Health ordered 100,000 masks at $4.60 each last week for a model that 3M says should not cost more than $1.88.

“Holy moly!” said John Thomas, co-founder of recently formed Blue Flame Medical, which sells personal protective equipment. “These agencies have a duty to obviously procure PPE, but also to get it at a fair market price.”

Where the markups are happening is difficult to pinpoint.

Thomas said it’s possible that sellers are pocketing only a slight markup but that with multiple middlemen involved in a single deal, the price ends up being astronomical.

Some sellers say the bulk of price hikes happens in China, where companies want a full payment before shipment. That leaves some middlemen assuming the risk of sending cash before inspecting the products. Another supplier said he was competing against rival companies — and even countries — that send envoys with bags of cash to bid for supplies.