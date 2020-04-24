Three people from same Mendocino County household test positive for the coronavirus

Three members of the same Round Valley household in Mendocino County tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to eight, Mendocino public health officials said.

All three individuals “are in stable condition, in isolation at home,” according to Dr. Noemi Doohan, Mendocino County’s health officer.

Staff with the Round Valley Indian Health Center in Covelo conducted the tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Public health workers were reaching out to all those who have been in contact with the three Round Valley residents who tested positive and potentially exposed to the pathogen, the health officer said.

Asymptomatic close contacts have been advised to stay home in quarantine to avoid passing the virus to others.

Doohan and the Round Valley Indian Tribal Council urged residents to stay home apart from essential work or errands, according to a county press release.

Residents of Round Valley with a cough, fever or other flu-like symptoms can contact the Round Valley Indian Center triage nurse at 707-983-6181, ext 142.

