Subscribe

Three people from same Mendocino County household test positive for the coronavirus

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 23, 2020, 11:35PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Three members of the same Round Valley household in Mendocino County tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to eight, Mendocino public health officials said.

All three individuals “are in stable condition, in isolation at home,” according to Dr. Noemi Doohan, Mendocino County’s health officer.

Staff with the Round Valley Indian Health Center in Covelo conducted the tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Public health workers were reaching out to all those who have been in contact with the three Round Valley residents who tested positive and potentially exposed to the pathogen, the health officer said.

Asymptomatic close contacts have been advised to stay home in quarantine to avoid passing the virus to others.

Doohan and the Round Valley Indian Tribal Council urged residents to stay home apart from essential work or errands, according to a county press release.

Residents of Round Valley with a cough, fever or other flu-like symptoms can contact the Round Valley Indian Center triage nurse at 707-983-6181, ext 142.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine