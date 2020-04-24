22 new coronavirus cases mainly a result of increased testing efforts, Sonoma County officials say

A one-day spike of 22 new coronavirus cases announced late Thursday was mainly the result of Sonoma County’s successful efforts tracking, monitoring and testing people known to have had contact with other residents who have tested positive, officials said Friday.

The largest single-day jump in cases brought the total number of cases in the county up to 216 on Thursday. But Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in a media briefing Friday that the spike did not indicate an increase in community transmission, which has remained low in the region.

“I’m happy to say that the majority of the cases that we’ve identified in the last 24 hours are from our intensive contact tracing and testing,” Mase said in a Facebook Live video to update county residents on the coronavirus situation. “We still have very few cases of community transmission.”

Mase said during the media briefing that the county targeted some people for proactive testing because they are “high risk” for contracting the coronavirus. The county will continue ramping up testing efforts this weekend, through its drive-thru testing program that starts Saturday.

Officials plan to test 200 people — by appointment only — each day for the next several weeks. For now, only health care workers — both with and without symptoms — can schedule appointments by calling 707-565-4667. The testing site will be in the parking lot of the county’s public health lab at 3313 Chanate Road in Santa Rosa.

Eventually, Mase said the program will expand to include other people who are high risk, including first responders with symptoms, people age 65 and older with underlying health conditions with or without symptoms.

Also on Friday, Mase said she plans to loosen some of the county’s shelter-in-place restrictions, starting with reopening parts of local parks as early as next week.

Mase couldn’t comment on the details of the expected new health order, but said it will hopefully allow residents to have “some limited use of the parks.”

“People are going to be able to enjoy the parks, but the physical and social distancing will still be in place,” Mase said, adding that people will be required to wear face coverings as well. “We’re working on the order and we’re planning to get them out next week.”

Staff Writer Martin Espinoza contributed to this report. Staff Writer Chantelle Lee.