Mendocino County to require masks, allows more outdoor activities

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 24, 2020, 9:27AM
Updated 2 hours ago

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Mendocino County residents will be required to wear masks in public as of May 1, according to a new health order issued Friday that also allows some outdoor recreation and relaxes guidelines for some gatherings, as long as protective measures are in place.

The order already allowed walking, jogging, hiking or biking from one’s residence, but as of noon Friday now permits recreation within a 20 miles of home.

The order also states:

“For live-streaming of events, the order is revised to clarify that singing and similar activities are permissible, provided that venues take protective measures to ensure that additional risks of transmission of COVID-19 are mitigated, such as through use of plexiglass screens between singers in the same venue, proper ventilation, distancing greater than six feet, and ensuring singers are not positioned face-to-face.”

The order is in place until May 10.

Beginning May 1, the order requires facial coverings. An earlier order advised the use of masks, but the new one mandates them.

The order requires “everyone (except for children under 2 and those for whom it is not advised for health-related reasons) wear facial coverings when in public.”

That includes any indoor facility beside one’s home, any enclosed space not one’s home and any outdoor space where someone cannot keep a distance of six feet away from others at all times.

Facial coverings are recommended but optional for children ages 2-12, the order states.

The May 1 start date is meant to allow residents time to get or make masks.

Read the whole order here:

www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/health-order

