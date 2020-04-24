Subscribe

Tell us: How has the coronavirus pandemic affected your college experience?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 24, 2020, 1:54PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Are you an incoming college freshman or returning student from Sonoma County?

We want to hear from you about how the pandemic may affect your university next year for an upcoming story. Has your university decided if it will continue remote learning or return to in-person classes in the fall? How do you feel about that? How will your college experience change because of social distancing?

If you would like to be interviewed about your experience, contact staff writer Chantelle Lee at chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com with your name, city of residence and contact information.

