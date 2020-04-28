Subscribe

Sonoma County supervisors seek to reclaim leadership of coronavirus crisis as pressure mounts over shutdown

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 27, 2020, 8:31PM
Sonoma County supervisors in the first month of the coronavirus crisis leaned heavily on public health authorities to direct the county’s response, which took shape in an unprecedented shelter-at-home order that shut down much of the local economy and civic life.

Now, six weeks into that new reality, amid a growing push from business interests and constituents for relaxed coronavirus rules, supervisors have increasingly sought to reclaim some of that leadership, helping to shape new guidance from the county’s top health official this week that would partially reopen parks and reboot portions of the economy, according to interviews with board members and other top county officials.

They’ve exerted their influence behind the scenes in individual calls with Sundari Mase, the county health officer, according to board members, as well as in virtual public meetings over the past two weeks.

County supervisors stopped short of saying they’ve pressured Mase into adjusting her orders while taking some credit for the anticipated revisions, which are expected to reshape the local rules to match the those imposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I think the board is showing leadership,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin. “We’re five to six weeks in. We’re hearing about the economic impacts damaging our community. It is our role to offer suggestions on how we prioritize.”

Board members’ new posture has been spurred in part by lobbying efforts from high-profile winemakers, developers and restaurateurs, among others, who are urging a more flexible way forward as evidence grows that Bay Area shelter orders have helped curb the virus’s spread. In Sonoma County, home to about 500,000, it has infected more than 220 people and killed two residents.

Mase herself has said that social distancing, home isolation and closer surveillance has succeeded in slowing the spread. And supervisors — while quick to acknowledge her final say on the matter — stress that they want new rules that recognize conditions on the ground have changed.

“You can literally see the curve flatten,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, referencing the county’s online data dashboard. “The active cases have more or less plateaued. People are looking at that and they’re asking ‘Why aren’t the restrictions being relaxed?’ ”

Napa, Lake and Mendocino counties already have revised their rules to ease hardships on some businesses and allow residents a greater ability to get outside. In Sonoma County, supervisors say they have pushed to make sure a similar move is in store.

“A couple of weeks ago, it was more about following orders,” said Supervisor Shirlee Zane, the board’s senior incumbent. “Now it’s, ‘Are we out of the woods yet?’ There’s a real sense of fear and anxiety and dread setting in.”

Brian Sobel, a local political analyst and former Petaluma councilman, has watched the response play out for local governments across the region. As constituents have grown more anxious and vocal, elected officials, including in Sonoma County, have asserted themselves more clearly in the response.

“It has a natural crumbling when people start getting more and more in financial harm’s way,” he said. “What people want to hear is just some certainty around the decision- making process … I think there’s a worry that some of it’s arbitrary.”

Supervisors said the feedback they are hearing on the shelter order ranges from those who see in it a conspiracy to grab more power for the government, and those who would have the region remain in some type of lockdown for the remainder of the year out of an extreme sense of caution. The middle ground has been occupied by those who recognize that social distancing and a calendar cleared of large events is likely the norm for months to come.

“I have to work with the practical people,” said Supervisor James Gore. “They have a point. We have flattened the curve and created surge capacity. We’ve ramped up our testing ability. Now, those practical people are saying, ‘OK, you gotta make sure the health officer doesn’t tell us to hide for a year.’ And I agree with that.”

Even if Mase were to rescind the county’s shelter order, residents and businesses would be bound by Newsom’s statewide order. But better alignment with that order would provide at least a small jolt to the county’s economy, allowing a wider range of housing construction, landscaping work and real estate transactions, supervisors said.

“Looking forward to the day we can lose the ‘essential/nonessential’ format in determining who can and cannot work and earn a living,” Supervisor David Rabbitt wrote Thursday in a Facebook post. “What is truly needed is a health-risk-based approach with appropriate mitigation measures, and careful monitoring so as not to incur a spike in positive cases.”

Gore said he expects the state will roll out some changes to its indefinite order by late May. In the meantime, businesspeople and faith and nonprofit leaders should be developing their own plans for how they might safely reopen, Gore said.

That work is welcomed, said Hopkins, who along with Gorin said she has encouraged those who’ve approached her to devise such plans for review and potential approval by health authorities.

“Where I think elected officials can play a role is hearing the concerns of the community, and then mining the creativity of our community for ideas,” Hopkins said. “(Mase) is an expert in public health. But what if different industries could come up with proposals and the health officer could sign off? How can we combine intellectual capacity with the public health side?”

Gorin said she has spoken with wine industry representatives, including the Jackson family; Sondra Bernstein, the Sonoma Valley restaurateur; and representatives of the real estate and development sector, including Lisa Badenfort of the North Bay Realtors Association and local developer Richard Coombs.

“They want to bring their sectors together to develop guidelines,” Gorin said. “They want to reopen and reemploy their employees as quickly as possible. And I want that as well.”

Sobel said the response by supervisors has been in step with other Bay Area governments he’s watched.

“It’s difficult because it’s so different. It’s not what elected officials are used to dealing with,” he said, referencing more familiar disasters, including fires and floods. Because the coronavirus emergency “deals with science and medicine, primarily, this is sort of out of the area of operation for most politicians. Supervisors are trying to navigate that.”

The learning curve has been steep, too.

Hopkins, who represents the west county, including all 55 miles of coastline, led the push to keep parks and beaches open as part of Mase’s initial shelter order.

Following a weekend rush of visitors last month to those parks and beaches, however, Mase ordered the parks and beaches shut, joining with other counties that made similar moves.

It was a blow for Hopkins, as well as Zane, a champion of mental health awareness who touted access to the outdoors as a balm for residents otherwise isolated at home.

“I appreciate that it was a difficult decision to close our entire parks system,” Hopkins said during a March 24 Board of Supervisors meeting. “I worry about the unintended consequences.”

Then, at the end of March, Mase’s extension of the county’s shelter order to May 3 came down earlier and stricter than county supervisors expected.

The new measure was more aggressive than the statewide order, halting market-rate construction projects outside of burn zones, a prohibition that drew criticism from industry leaders and questions from supervisors at subsequent meetings.

“The five supervisors, we’re the only ones truly accountable to our community through the electoral process,” Gore said. “That’s why I and others have started speaking up more loudly.”

But the evolving approach by board members isn’t just about messaging. It’s also about governing, a responsibility that rests squarely, if not exclusively, with the Board of Supervisors.

“We’ve never been in a position for a sustained period of time as a policymaking board where we are not the final say on the policy,” Gore said, calling for more robust meetings and collaboration with health authorities.

“Dr. Mase, to have the confidence of the board, has to be in lockstep with our board,” he said.

Mase arrived in the county and started on the job after a local emergency had already been declared by her predecessor, who decamped for a job with the Centers for Disease Control. She brought experience as an infectious disease expert with the World Health Organization and the CDC, and she earned the confidence of the board and fellow top officials, acting quickly to restrict large gatherings and issuing guidance related to nursing homes to protect their vulnerable residents.

But while she was elevated from an interim post March 24 and given a pay raise, she has maneuvered as a relative newcomer among a powerful set of bosses, including Health Services Director Barbie Robinson and the Board of Supervisors. In the early days of the local outbreak, it was Mase and Robinson who were most visible at the forefront of the county’s response, and Mase has left little doubt that they remain the tip of the spear.

“The public health department’s responsibility is to look at the data and to produce the order that comes from us on an evidence basis,” Mase said Monday. “We do discuss the recommendations with the Board of Supervisors as we design them.”

Asked if the process for developing the impending revised orders this week related to parks and businesses was the same or any different than past orders, Mase said, “Same process.”

Supervisors, leery of the outside criticism directed at her and the county’s approach, have leapt to her defense in public while framing their own critiques more as questions.

In interviews, though, they were quick to offer caveats.

“This is a work in progress,” Gorin said. “She is new at this. We are new at this. I tend not to be too hard on people who have the best of intentions in trying to protect public health.”

Sobel, the political analyst, noted the pandemic has proven a difficult leadership puzzle across much of government, with tensions also laid bare in state capitals and in Washington, D.C.

As the pandemic drags on, he said, the job isn’t going to get easier.

“All things being equal, our board, under the circumstances, is managing well,” he said. “But every day that goes by, it’s going to get rougher.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.

