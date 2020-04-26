Subscribe

Drive-thru coronavirus testing of health care workers begins in Santa Rosa

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 25, 2020, 6:38PM
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

A drive-thru testing site intended to identify cases of the coronavirus among local health care workers debuted at Sonoma County’s Public Health Lab Saturday, a location expected to operate for several weeks and gradually include testing of other high-risk groups and eventually the general public.

Cars rolled into the back parking lot of the lab on Chanate Road in Santa Rosa beginning at 10 a.m., where orange traffic cones separated small teams spread over three rows in the parking lot.

Masked workers walked up to incoming vehicles and confirmed appointments with drivers inside. They filled out intake forms, gathering demographic information about each person and other information, such as whether they had symptoms or had pre-existing medical conditions.

Drivers then proceeded toward another set of workers, each covered head-to-toe in protective equipment that included face masks, plastic face shields, gloves, booties and surgical gowns.

There, the site staff swabbed the back the health care workers’ throats, placed tests in individual tubes, labeled them and stored them in a container with others.

The county slotted 200 appointments for the drive-thru’s opening day, though the quick turn-around time for individual tests signaled the county may have the capacity to boost its number of daily tests, said Rohish Lal, a county spokesman.

Test results should come back in two to three days, and those who test positive will be contacted first.

“It’s been successful,” Lal said. “We didn’t know how quickly we could do this but I think we can accommodate a few more (people).”

The opening of the testing site comes days after Gov. Gavin Newsom identified widespread daily testing of the virus throughout the state as one of six factors that will help determine how and when California lifts restrictions on public life related to the coronavirus. He added the state should be conducting 60,000 to 80,000 tests a day to identify virus outbreaks.

The drive-thru site was made possible by a recent shipment of 5,000 specimen swabs purchased by the county through Amazon, said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public health officer, earlier this week. Another shipment of 100,000 swabs is expected in about two weeks.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

