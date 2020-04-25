Navy leaders recommend reinstating Santa Rosa-raised Capt. Brett Crozier

WASHINGTON — Capt. Brett E. Crozier should be restored to command of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, the Navy’s top officials recommended Friday.

But Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, who was briefed on the recommendations, has asked for more time to consider whether to sign off on reinstating the Santa Rosa-raised captain of the nuclear-powered carrier.

Esper received the recommendation from the chief of naval operations, Adm. Michael M. Gilday, and the acting Navy secretary, James McPherson. Defense Department officials said earlier that they expected to announce the results of the Navy’s investigation into the matter Friday afternoon.

Esper’s decision to hold up the investigation has surprised Navy officials, who believed that the defense secretary would leave the process in the hands of the military chain of command.

A reinstatement of Crozier, who graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1988, would be a stunning turnaround in a story that has seized the attention of the Navy, the overall military and even a nation grappling with the coronavirus. From the moment that his letter pleading for help from Navy officials first became public, Crozier has taken on the role of an unlikely hero, willing to risk his career for the sake of his sailors.

After he was fired by a political appointee of President Donald Trump, the saga took on new meaning. A video of hundreds of cheering sailors yelling “Captain Crozier!” as he departed the aircraft carrier, black backpack on his shoulder, went viral. The maneuverings afterward of the acting Navy secretary at the time, Thomas B. Modly, to right a crisis in the Navy only deepened public interest.

Now, after a review of the episodes of the last month, it is Modly who is out of his job. Meanwhile, Gilday and Modly’s successor, McPherson, pushed for the reinstatement of Crozier during a meeting Friday with Esper.

“Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday has presented recommendations to the acting secretary of the Navy, James McPherson,” the Navy said in a statement Friday. “Secretary McPherson is continuing discussions with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. No final decisions have been made.”

Crozier’s parents, Gina and Bob Crozier, still live in Santa Rosa. She is a child and family therapist, he a retired partner in a cooling-tower business.

The Croziers have avoided commenting on the saga that brought their son’s removal as the commander of one of the world’s largest warships and in quick succession the resignation of Modly.

Gina Crozier did say about her son in a text on Friday, “The family stands behind him and hopes for the best possible resolution and health for the USS Theodore Roosevelt and its crew.”

She added that she and the naval officer’s dad and sisters give much thanks “to his hometown for the incredible support they have offered us though this difficult time.”

Crozier, who friends say is feeling better after he himself contracted the coronavirus, is in isolation in the distinguished-visitors quarters on a Navy base in Guam. He is awaiting another test to confirm that he no longer has the virus, his friend said.

Gina Crozier said that she and her family have little information on how her son is faring after being placed in isolation.