Napa shooting suspect arrested after driving stolen car in Richmond

Richmond Police arrested a suspected Napa car thief Thursday who turned out to be the man wanted for shooting two people outside a downtown Napa bar in December.

Napa Police said Ruben Alvarez Villafan, 43, tried to flee from Richmond Police but was cornered on a dead-end street and arrested without further incident.

Villafan is suspected of shooting two men outside Downtown Joe's early in the morning of Dec. 13. Napa Police had obtained a $1 million warrant for his arrest.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. following an argument in the evening between groups at the bar, police said. The victims, ages 24 and 33, were hospitalized for a period.

When arrested in Richmond, Villafan gave a false name and date of birth to officers, police said. During booking his true name was established. He was wanted for two Napa warrants for the shooting and possession of cocaine for sale, police said.

Villafan was driving a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day from Napa, police said.

It is unknown if Villafan is connected to a recent string of Napa auto thefts. In the past two weeks, at least 14 cars have been reported stolen in Napa, police said.

Villafan was booked Friday morning into the Napa County jail.

