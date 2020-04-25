Subscribe

Firefighters contain vehicle fire in garage of southeast Santa Rosa townhouse

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 24, 2020, 8:07PM
Firefighters quickly extinguished a vehicle fire in the garage of a southeast Santa Rosa home Friday afternoon.

Santa Rosa Fire Department received reports of a fire in the 2300 block of Bethards Drive near Yulupa Avenue just after 4 p.m., said Battalion Chief Matt Dahl. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the garage, which was attached to a townhouse.

A car inside the garage was on fire, but firefighters contained the blaze within 15 to 20 minutes and flames didn’t spread beyond the garage. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, Dahl said.

The individual who lives in the townhouse was home at the time, but wasn’t injured in the fire, Dahl said.

The garage suffered fire damage, and the inside of the townhouse suffered some smoke damage, Dahl said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

