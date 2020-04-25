Sacramento County wants California lawmakers tested for coronavirus

California lawmakers should be tested for coronavirus before they return to Sacramento regardless of whether they are showing symptoms of COVID-19, according to guidance from the county’s health department.

Assembly Rules Committee Chairman Ken Cooley disclosed the request from the health department Thursday during a Democratic Caucus meeting, according to notes from the meeting that were shared among lawmakers and others who do business in the building.

The health department also wants lawmakers to have one key staff member tested for the virus before lawmakers resume their legislative session on May 4.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, on Friday confirmed the request.

“The members of the Democratic caucus have had several discussions about potentially getting tested,” Rendon said in a written statement. “Due to the public nature of our work, the Sacramento County public health officer is recommending members get tested for COVID-19, and we are taking that guidance seriously.”

Democratic lawmakers were asked to reach out to their personal doctor to ask for a test while the UC Davis Medical Center would help staff members get tested, the notes said.

Some Capitol staff, like sergeants, Rules Committee workers, the Chief Clerk’s and leadership’s offices would be included in the testing, the document says.

Cooley and the Sacramento County Public Health did not immediately return requests for comment.

Cooley according to the caucus notes said Sacramento County’s direction wasn’t an order but that members and staff should do everything they could to quickly get tested. Meeting participants expressed worry that the Capitol could become an infection zone without certainty that members were not carrying the virus.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, at the meeting raised concerns about members asking for a favor from their doctors when others have been rejected for testing.

Gonzalez told The Bee she wanted to honor public health guidance and would request a test, but only when Sacramento County communicated its recommendation to San Diego County. She also worried about front-line and essential workers not having access to the tests.

“I will not go to my doctor and ask for a prescription for a test without that direction,” Gonzalez said, continuing that she was practicing social distancing and did not know and has not been around anyone who’s tested positive for the virus.

“I’m clearly healthy, I’m asymptomatic,” she said. “I fall under no category for getting tested.”

The Legislature adjourned on March 16 because of concerns about fast-spreading COVID-19. It has since held few committee hearings, mostly to oversee Gov. Gavin Newsom’s spending on emergency contracts.

During the break, members have organized virtual town halls, food and blood drives and grocery runs while Newsom responds to the public health crisis.

During recent budget hearings, lawmakers have expressed their desire to return to work and increase oversight of state spending to battle the coronavirus. They’ve requested more details on an expensive contract Newsom has signed to procure protective gear for essential workers and asked to get more involved in the decisions the administration is making during the pandemic.

The Senate, unlike the Assembly, is allowed to participate in meetings remotely. Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, said the Senate had not been contact by public health officials to test senators before they return. Senators and staff, she said, are being asked to “practice self-assessment” like taking their temperature before they come to the Capitol.

“The current guidelines make clear where the priorities for scarce tests lie, and the Senate is not recommending testing for Senators and staff unless they fall within those existing categories,” Atkins said in a statement. “Anyone experiencing any symptoms of illness has been instructed to stay home and not come into the Capitol. Those that are symptom free and come into the Capitol will continue to be required to adhere to strict physical distancing guidelines.”