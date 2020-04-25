Mayors collide with governors over coronavirus lockdowns

Heidi Harmon, the mayor of San Luis Obispo, wants to open things up. Shirley Sessions, the mayor of Tybee Island, Ga., wants things to stay closed.

A continent apart, the two stand astride the latest fault line to emerge as the nation struggles with the greatest health and economic crisis it has faced in generations: a growing split between governors and local leaders on when to end the country’s self-imposed shutdown.

Both are at odds with their state’s governor.

“In the case of San Luis Obispo, we are unique,” said Harmon, a sentiment that Sessions echoed 2,600 miles away.

“We know what’s best for our communities,” Sessions said.

Their contrasting goals reflect the tension that underlies the growing conflict, whether it’s local officials calling for Democratic governors to ease up or mayors urging Republicans governors to clamp down. At bottom, the question is whether the fight against a deadly virus with no regard for physical or geographic lines can be waged with anything other than a one-size-fits-all approach.

Unlike the red-blue division that colors animosities between the White House and Congress, or the differences between the heads of Republican-led states and their Democratic counterparts, this disagreement doesn’t necessarily cleave along the usual partisan lines. There are Republicans balking at the actions of Republicans, Democrats differing with Democrats, and local officials with no party affiliation taking issue with Democrat and Republican alike.

Harmon is a fan of Gov. Gavin Newsom, her fellow Democrat, and hastens to say she’s not seeking to throw the doors wide open to her town and return to life as it was prepandemic.

“This is opening up in a way that has a lot of guardrails and guideposts to ensure people’s health and safety, that both live here and may come through San Luis Obispo,” Harmon said.

Sessions, a nonpartisan, knows her resort community is suffering economically, but worries that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s back-to-business edict will flood her coastal haven with visitors importing COVID-19.

“Normally we welcome tourists. But this is about safety,” she said.

The conflict comes as leaders in statehouses and city halls across the country increasingly step in to fill the void left by a fractiously divided Congress and an erratic President Donald Trump.

Part of the disagreement reflects the tensions between lawmakers who may represent people with very different ways of thinking, which, as UC Merced’s Jessica Trounstine pointed out, is nothing new.

“Those tensions exist in a lot of different policy areas,” said Trounstine, an expert on urban politics. She noted, for instance, the divergence between lawmakers in Sacramento and some local officials over California’s “sanctuary state” law protecting immigrants without legal residency.

Now the stakes are even higher, given the grave peril the novel coronavirus poses to lives and livelihoods.

And, if anything, the chasm between governors and local lawmakers is growing as the country increasingly splits between cities and suburbs that lean Democratic and rural and exurban areas that tilt Republican.

“To the extent that both minority voters and highly educated professionals (health care workers) are … increasingly Democratic voters, urban mayors have both a policy and a political incentive to emphasize the health implications of the crisis,” Eric Heberlig, a University of North Carolina at Charlotte political scientist who has studied municipal issues, wrote in an email.

“Governors of states in which the plurality of (the vote) is not urban, minority or professional don’t have as much incentive to weigh health concerns more heavily than economic concerns,” he said.