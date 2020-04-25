Coronavirus outbreaks bring fear inside California prisons

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

John Blagg says the sound of coughing echoes through Spruce Hall at the California Institution for Men in Chino as he and other inmates lay in their beds.

Six months ago, the coughing wouldn't have meant much in this dormitory, where many inmates like him have a myriad of medical conditions. Blagg says he's survived three heart attacks, two strokes, seven stents, among other medical setbacks.

But now, he says it is a constant reminder of the coronavirus that has crept into the Chino prison. At least 81 inmates have tested positive, one died Sunday and 29 correctional staffers have been infected.

Blagg says he remains in close quarters with his fellow inmates, including one who sleeps on the rack just 2 feet above him. "People are coughing, constantly coughing," he said in a phone interview from the prison this week. "There is no way to social distance.

Blagg said several inmates in his dormitory with COVID-19 symptoms have been placed in isolation and some were taken to San Bernardino County hospitals.

Blagg is serving an eight-year sentence for driving under the influence while causing injury to a passenger. It is a sentence, he said, he deserved for his foolish deeds.

"I don't deserve a death sentence," he said. "I am afraid I am not going to make it out...I understand I did what I did. I'll do my time. I don't want to die and I don't want other people to die."

Blagg is eligible for parole in 2024, records show.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials would not comment on the conditions in Blagg's unit.

"To allow Department staff to focus on addressing our COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts, we are not able to respond to individual requests regarding (the) status of a particular housing unit within a specific institution," corrections spokeswoman Dana Simas wrote in an email.

At least three inmates released from the prison in recent weeks tested positive for COVID-19, according to public health officials.

One of those inmates, Joe Anderson, a 32-year-old convicted forger, tested positive within six days of being released April 8 from Spruce, igniting a furor in Northern California over why he was allowed to leave the prison.

"I am symptomatic. So God knows how many others in there with John already have it," Anderson said from a Best Western hotel in Ukiah, where local authorities have housed and fed him since Mendocino County Public Health tested him.

Anderson was one of about 3,500 inmates released before their scheduled release date under a plan announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom to help reduce crowding in prisons during the pandemic. Anderson said that under the governor's directive, his release date was changed from May to April.

Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall has publicly questioned why the California Department of Corrections released Anderson, who following his release traveled 500 miles north — stopping by stores along the way — given he came from a quarantined part of the prison.

Simas, in her response to questions from The Times, said the department follows "our local public health notification requirements laid out in our clinical guidance ... which requires local public health department notifications for those released from quarantined units or positive COVID-19 cases."

In this case, the inmate — whom the department did not name — was supposed to go to Stanislaus County, and probation and public health officials were notified, CDCR said in a statement. Stanislaus County Probation then allowed the inmate to travel to Mendocino County, the statement noted.