ACLU sues California to block ICE transfers, reduce prison population amid pandemic

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a pair of lawsuits late Friday calling for a dramatic reduction in California's incarcerated population and a halt to all transfers of inmates to federal immigration detention centers amid increasing signs throughout the U.S. that jails and prisons are hot zones for the spread of the coronavirus.

The suits filed with the California Supreme Court name Gov. Gavin Newsom and Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra and come as the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego and Lompoc penitentiary in Santa Barbara County have become home to some of the worst outbreaks in the federal prison system. In the lawsuits, the ACLU argued that outbreaks behind bars pose threats not only to the incarcerated, but also the families of jail and prison employees.

"It is not just those confined to jails, detention centers, and youth facilities who are in danger," Peter J. Eliasberg, chief counsel of the ACLU in Southern California, said in a statement. "Once the virus gets inside, the regular movement of staff and visitors in and out means that walls and razor wire can neither slow nor stop the viral spread to communities at large."

The suits argue that social distancing is almost impossible in immigration detention centers and California jails and prisons, where many house inmates in close proximity, with showers and meal areas that are communal.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the agency does not comment on pending litigation. The California Attorney General's office referred question to Newsom.

"This Administration has been clear on our stance against abuses in immigration detention centers," said Newsom's press secretary, Vicky Waters. "We call on the Department of Homeland Security to use the administrative discretion it has under federal law to work with public health authorities to implement appropriate actions to protect individuals in its custody, staff and local communities."

Waters did not immediately respond to questions about conditions in state prisons and jails.

ICE has reported 317 coronavirus infections among detainees nationwide, including 57 detainees at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego, according to its website.

In immigration facilities like Otay Mesa, the ACLU alleged guards were withholding personal protective equipment from detainees unless they signed waivers releasing the facility from liability. Detainees at Otay Mesa have also staged hunger strikes to protest conditions.

At the Adelanto facility north of Los Angeles, the ACLU contend staff have been reluctant to provide medical assistance to detainees and alleged one woman fell so ill from symptoms associated with the coronavirus that she lost consciousness before receiving aid. A federal judge has already ordered the population of the Adelanto facility to be reduced after a separate legal challenge by the ACLU.

Transfers from California prisons and jails now represent the "primary source of ICE's new bookings" in the state, according to the suit, which argues that federal and state law do not obligate transfers to ICE. California's sanctuary state law severely limits the number of detainees who can be turned over to ICE from California jails and prisons.

"In other words, it is the actions of the State of California, more than actions of ICE at this unique moment, that are keeping a flow of new people into ICE detention facilities," the suit alleged.

Pointing to the significant number of coronavirus cases reported at New York City's Rikers Island and the Cook County jail in Chicago as signs of how fast the illness could spread among California's incarcerated population, the suit also called for a "drastic" reduction in the number of people held in state prisons and county jails.