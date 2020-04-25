Social distancing urged as sunny weekend tempts Californians

LOS ANGELES — A spring heat wave drove an uptick of people to California beaches, golf courses and trails on Saturday, leading to the closure of one coastal park as authorities warned people not to swarm recreational areas for fear of igniting a deadly coronavirus surge.

Temperatures soared into the 80s and 90s in many areas from Sacramento to San Diego on Saturday. While most recreation remains shuttered under various stay-at-home orders, officials are wary that those still open could draw crowds that will ignore social distancing rules and seek sun and air after being mainly confined indoors for more than a month.

“We're seeing a summer day crowd,” said Brian O'Rourke, a lifeguard battalion chief in Newport Beach in Orange County, which saw an estimated 40,000 people on Friday. A similar crowd was expected Saturday as the fog burns off.

Police in Pacific Grove said they had to close the picturesque Lovers Point Park and Beach at the southern end of Monterey Bay because of a lack of social distancing.

Los Angeles city and county beaches, trails and playgrounds were closed, and officers on horseback were patrolling those areas to enforce social distancing rules. The city also opened cooling centers for people “who might not be able to survive the heat wave at home,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Everyone else should stay home rather than gathering outside, he pleaded.

Otherwise, “more people will be sick, and more will die,” Garcetti said, which could delay the city’s reopening because any spikes in virus cases could show up weeks later.

California has more than 41,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,600 deaths, half of them in the Los Angeles area, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. However, the number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

Cases continue to grow in California but at a manageable pace that hasn’t overwhelmed hospitals, health authorities have said. State and local stay-at-home orders have been cited as successfully slowing the rise in coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths. Recent polls show Californians overwhelmingly support them.

In San Francisco, church bells rang as people stepped outside in masks for a noontime rendition of “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” to thank front-line workers responding to the pandemic.

“It's such a great way to bring community and unity to the city,” Justine Fox told the San Francisco Chronicle. “The song is a little sad, about leaving your heart behind, but that's all right. It's a little bit of a sad time right now.”

There have been several protests by people who want to reopen the state, contending their liberty and livelihoods are at stake. Three people were arrested at a rally in Encinitas, 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of San Diego, on Saturday and cited for violating health orders, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Ricardo Lopez said.

South of Los Angeles in Orange County, the city of Laguna Beach closed its beaches. But a neighboring county beach was open, and city Mayor Bob Whalen was concerned that out-of-towners might spill over.