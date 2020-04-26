James Beggs, NASA administrator in the 1980s, dies at 94

﻿James Beggs, who had a key role as NASA's administrator in the 1980s in promoting the space shuttle program, then resigned soon after the 1986 Challenger disaster that left seven astronauts dead, died April 23 at his home in Bethesda, Maryland. He was 94.

The cause was congestive heart failure, said his son, Charles Beggs.

Beggs was a onetime Navy officer who worked in the aerospace industry and held top jobs at NASA in the 1960s and later in the Transportation Department. He was named NASA administrator - the space agency's top position - in 1981.

At that time, NASA's glory days of manned space flight and heroic missions to the moon were a decade in the past, and budget cuts had reduced the agency's scope and morale. Beggs sought to restore NASA's luster through scientific expeditions, strengthened ties to the military and a new space station - which White House budget cutters dismissed as a "motel in the sky for astronauts."

Beggs secured additional funding for NASA and proved to be a popular and charismatic figure, given to spontaneously quoting lines from Shakespeare. He was skilled at dealing with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and helped rebuild the country's space program. He foresaw a time when a squadron of space shuttles would be conducting scientific research and launching secret military satellites in space.

"There is no telling where our vision and imagination will lead us once we have the space station," he said in 1985. "As Shakespeare put it, 'Thoughts are but dreams till their effects be tried.' "

He stepped up the space shuttle program, with more than 20 successful missions during his tenure, and was instrumental in establishing programs to send members of Congress and teachers into space. By 1985, NASA had 20,000 employees and an annual budget of almost $8 billion.

It was a constant battle, Beggs said, to win support from President Ronald Reagan, who had little interest in the space program.

"He was almost technically ignorant," Beggs told journalist Joseph Trento for his 1987 book "Prescription for Disaster," about NASA and the Challenger. "Not quite, but almost. He grasps a few of the broader concepts, but when you start talking in any kind of detail about the broader aspects of the program, his eyes glaze over."

Beggs' tenure at NASA was overshadowed by two events that took place in rapid succession. In December 1985, he was indicted by federal prosecutors in Los Angeles for defrauding the Army of millions of dollars when he had worked at General Dynamics, a major defense contractor. He and three other company executives were charged with illegally billing the government for millions of dollars in cost overruns during the development of a prototype of an antiaircraft gun.

Beggs took a leave of absence from NASA while strenuously disputing the accusations.

"There is nothing that I did in the case involved that I would not do again if I had to do it over again," he said in a speech to his staff, who gave him a standing ovation. "We acted in an entirely ethical, legal and moral sense. The charges are therefore baseless, they are outrageous, ridiculous, and I feel confident that once this is brought to trial that I'll be completely exonerated of the charges."

Every top official at NASA signed letters sent to Congress and the White House, calling Beggs "an individual with the highest standards of integrity which have earned him the esteem and respect of his colleagues."